

The Associated Press





KABUL - The body of a U.N. driver who was abducted together with a female U.N. employee and her child was found in Kabul on Friday, in the same location where the three Afghans were abducted two months ago, the city's police chief said.

According to the police chief, Dawood Amin, the body was found early in the morning and has been sent for an autopsy. There was no information on the whereabouts or condition of the Afghan woman and her child, he added.

The United Nations in Kabul did not immediately reply to email requests for information. No militant group claimed the abduction and the police have had no information as to who might have carried it out.

Taliban spokesman, Zabiullah Mujahid, has told The Associated Press that the insurgents were not involved in this “criminal act.”

In other developments, a rocket hit in a civilian house on Friday in southern Helmand province, killing one person and wounding 10 children.

Omar Zwak, spokesman for the provincial governor, said the attack took place in Nad Ali district and that the house that was hit was near to a police checkpoint.

He blamed the Taliban for the attack, saying the insurgents had likely targeted the checkpoint but hit the civilian house instead.

No group claimed responsibility for the attack.