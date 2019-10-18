

The Associated Press





An Afghan official says at least 62 people have been killed in a mosque explosion that caused the roof to collapse in eastern Nagarhar province.

Attahullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor, says 36 others were wounded in the attack in the Haskamena district. He says there were children among the dead and wounded.

The attack took place as dozens of people gathered inside the mosque to offer weekly Friday prayers.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.