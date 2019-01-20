

Baba Ahmed, The Canadian Press





BAMAKO, Mali - Al-Qaida-linked jihadists carried out one of the deadliest attacks on a United Nations peacekeeping mission in months, killing 10 peacekeepers and wounding at least 25 in northern Mali , the U.N. said Sunday.

All of the peacekeepers killed in the assault on their camp in Aguelhoc were from Chad, the U.N. secretary-general's spokesman said in a statement. He strongly condemned the attack, saying it may constitute a war crime.

Peacekeepers “responded robustly and a number of assailants were killed,” the statement said. Residents said the attackers in the Sunday morning assault arrived in motorcycles and cars.

The 15,000-strong peacekeeping mission in Mali , established in 2013, is one of the U.N.'s deadliest. The West African nation is under threat from a number of extremist groups affiliated with al-Qaida and the Islamic State organization, and attacks have moved from the arid north to more populated central Mali .

The U.N. mission is one of several military efforts to fight the jihadists, alongside Mali an forces, France's largest overseas military operation and a recently formed five-nation regional counterterror force.