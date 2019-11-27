

Llazar Semini, The Associated Press





DURRES, Albania -- The death toll from a powerful earthquake in Albania rose to 25 overnight as local and international rescue crews continued to search collapsed buildings for survivors.

Authorities said four more people had been confirmed dead early Wednesday, while more than 600 people were injured in the magnitude-6.4 quake that struck the country's coastal cities.

In Durres, Albania's second largest city, on the Adriatic Sea, residents slept in tents and cars and at a soccer stadium as powerful aftershocks from the earthquake continued.

Flags were flying at half-staff on public buildings around the country as Albania observed a national day of mourning.

Prime Minister Edi Rama thanked neighbour Greece and other countries offering support.

"We feel good to not be alone and I'm very grateful to all our friends," Rama said late Tuesday, visiting Durres with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias.

In the nearby town of Thumane, Kristina Margjini spent the night outdoors.

"The quake left us without shelter. Everything we have is destroyed: The apartment, windows, everything, and we cannot live there anymore," she said.

The quake in Albania Tuesday was followed by a smaller one in nearby southern Bosnia and another temblor Wednesday off the coast of the island of Crete in Greece.