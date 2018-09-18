

The Associated Press





BEIJING -- The American Chamber of Commerce in China says Beijing will "dig its heels in" after U.S. tariff hikes and appealed for a negotiated end to their trade battle.

The chamber on Tuesday warned a "downward spiral" appears certain after President Donald Trump approved a tariff hike on $200 billion of Chinese imports in a dispute over Beijing's technology policy. China has said it will retaliate.

The chamber chairman, William Zarit, said in a statement, "Contrary to views in Washington, China can -- and will -- dig its heels in and we are not optimistic about the prospect for a resolution in the short term."

The chamber appealed to both governments for results-oriented negotiations.