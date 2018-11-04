At least 14 killed in China highway pile-up
Rescuers conduct search and rescue operation at the site where a bus has plunged off a bridge into the Yangtze River in Wanzhou in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. Police say the bus suddenly veered into the wrong lane and collided with an oncoming car Sunday before breaking through a guard rail and falling into the wide river. (Chinatopix via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, November 4, 2018 6:48AM EST
BEIJING -- Authorities in China say at least 14 people have been killed and 27 injured in a highway pile-up.
The accident Saturday night happened after a heavy truck lost control and crashed into a line of vehicles waiting at a toll station in the northwestern province of Gansu.
Last week, 15 people were killed after a bus to plunged off a high bridge into China's Yangtze River in the western city of Chongqing.
In that previous crash, an eight-second surveillance video released by police showed the driver and a passenger arguing and grappling with each other in the moments before the bus suddenly veered across oncoming traffic and off the bridge.