At UN, India vows to help produce virus vaccine for world
In this photo provided by the United Nations, Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, speaks in a pre-recorded message which was played during the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at the UN. headquarters. (Evan Schneider/UN Photo via AP)
Jennifer Peltz, The Associated Press
Published Saturday, September 26, 2020 12:59PM EDT
TANZANIA, Tanzania - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is pledging to help the world produce and deliver potential coronavirus vaccines.
But he made no mention in his U.N. General Assembly speech of the particularly heavy toll the pandemic has taken on his own country, where the enormous population has suffered among the highest numbers of cases and deaths in the world.
Modi also said nothing about growing tensions with neighbouring Pakistan and China.
Instead, Modi cast India as a country that treats “the whole world as one family,” and emphasized the country's push for a bigger role at the U.N..