Authorities release airport CCTV footage of poisoned Russian
FILE - In this Wednesday, March 7, 2018 file photo, police officers guard a cordon around a police tent covering the the spot where former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter were found critically ill Sunday following exposure to an "unknown substance" in Salisbury, England. British officials said Tuesday April 17, 2018, the nerve agent used to poison former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter was delivered in liquid form, and it will take months to remove all traces of the toxin. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, April 19, 2018 6:03AM EDT
MOSCOW -- Russian investigators say they have traced back the steps of a poisoned Russian spy's daughter from her Moscow home to the airport before she flew to London, and found no traces of poison.
Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned in Britain with a military-grade nerve agent last month. Yulia Skripal lives in Moscow and was visiting her father, which led British investigators to believe that she might have unwittingly carried the substance with her.
Britain blames Russia for the attack, which it says was carried out by smearing the Soviet-developed nerve agent on a door handle at Skripal's house in Salisbury. Moscow denies involvement.
Russia's Investigative Committee late Wednesday released online CCTV footage from Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and said it had traced Skripal's taxi cab ride and her movements around the airport. The investigators said they identified everyone on Skripal's flight and said none of the passengers displayed any symptoms of poisoning.
The footage released by the committee on its official YouTube account shows a woman who looks like Skripal get out of the taxi outside the terminal, go through security and board the plane.
The investigators also expressed their frustration at Britain's unwillingness to share information about the probe.