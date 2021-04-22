

Marcia Dunn, The Associated Press





CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX has bumped its next astronaut launch by a day because of dangerously high waves and wind offshore.

Liftoff is now scheduled for early Friday morning from NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

Officials announced the flight delay Wednesday for the two Americans, one Japanese and one French.

The astronauts will spend six months at the International Space Station, arriving aboard a SpaceX Dragon capsule.

The capsule has the ability to abort the launch all the way to orbit in case of an emergency.

That's why SpaceX needs good weather not only at the Florida launch site, but all the way up the East Coast and across the North Atlantic to Ireland.