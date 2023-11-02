Bank of England keeps main UK interest rate unchanged at 15-year high of 5.25%
People walk past the Bank of England in London, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, November 2, 2023 8:10AM EDT
LONDON (AP) - The Bank of England has kept its main interest rate unchanged at the 15-year high of 5.25%, as inflation across the U.K. is expected to fall further over the coming months.
In a statement Thursday, the bank's nine-member Monetary Policy Committee indicated that inflation, as measured by the consumer price index, is set to fall toward a 2% target rate over the coming year. In the year to September, inflation stood at 6.7%.
Most economists expect a sizable decline over coming months as domestic energy bills fall.
The bank in September ended a nearly two-year run of interest rate rises.