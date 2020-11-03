

James McCarten, The Canadian Press





FAIRFAX, Va. - President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden were in a pitched battle Tuesday for the critical electoral prize of Florida as polls continued to close across the eastern United States.

With Florida's 29 electoral votes at stake, the two presidential contenders exchanged narrow leads throughout the early part of the night as the state's automatic counting system delivered results at a blistering pace.

A 50-50 race for the White House in the Sunshine State was widely anticipated, and promised a long night ahead for Democrats and Republicans alike.

But Biden was underperforming in Florida's vote-laden Miami-Dade County, a worrying sign for Democrats that the levels of support they had hoped for from the region's Latino voters had yet to materialize.

With more than 90 per cent of the votes counted, Trump had a narrow lead in Florida.

Early results Tuesday put a number of unsurprising wins in Trump's column, including Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana, Mississippi and West Virginia. Biden wins included Maryland, Maine, Vermont, Massachusetts and his home state of Delaware.

Next to Florida, observers were keeping a close eye on Georgia and its 16 electoral votes. It takes 270 of the available 538 votes in the Electoral College in order to claim the presidency.

Ohio, another critical battleground, showed Biden leading Trump with about half the ballots counted, but most of those results reflected votes received before Tuesday. The state expects to be counting mail-in ballots for several days yet.

And in Pennsylvania, another state that's expected to play a key role in determining the outcome, Biden was enjoying an early lead in a state where final results weren't expected before the end of the night.

However quickly the results come in, the race remained close. Activists concerned that the incumbent president might try to declare a premature victory were already gathering outside the White House.

They were being held at bay by several blocks of “anti-scale” fencing that surrounds the complex, the same barriers that were erected at the height of the Black Lives Matter protests earlier this year.

After weeks of record-setting early voting, polling stations in Washington's northern Virginia suburbs were largely quiet during the day, while long lines plagued latecomers in battleground states like Florida and Pennsylvania.

Janice Sebring, a Trump supporter in a “Make America Great Again” hat, was handing out Republican sample ballots outside the community centre in Vienna, a community 30 kilometres west of D.C.

Sebring says Republicans are less inclined to vote early and prefer to show up on election day to cast their ballots in person.

Asked her feelings about the night's likely outcome, Sebring paused briefly as a hint of uncertainty crossed her face.

“I'm an optimist,” she said.

“I think that my candidate is going to do well. Whether he'll do well in Virginia is another question, but I think he's going to do better than expected.”

Sebring said like many across the U.S., she's also bracing for unrest in the wake of the results.

“I'm very concerned that, regardless of how the election turns out, that there will be a lot of violence in the cities from Antifa and (Black Lives Matter). I think they're just primed to do something.”

Indeed, businesses that line the D.C. streets around the White House had largely locked their doors and boarded up storefronts for fear of a long night of protests.

Polls suggest Democratic nominee Joe Biden has a substantial leg up on his Republican rival, but Trump is not without a path to the 270 electoral votes needed to declare victory.

Both candidates are expected to make speeches tonight, but no one is expecting a concession.

With countless mail-in ballots still to be counted, a conclusive result was not expected to materialize right away. But media reports suggested Trump would seize on an early lead as an excuse to declare himself the winner.

Voters were also deciding who will have control of the Senate: Democrats need a net gain of three seats to wrestle it back from the Republicans if Biden wins. They were widely expected to retain control of the House of Representatives.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2020.