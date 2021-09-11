Biden marks 9/11 anniversary with tribute, call for unity
An American flag is unfurled at the Pentagon in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at sunrise on the morning of the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks. The American flag is draped over the site of impact at the Pentagon. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Zeke Miller And Jonathan Lemire, The Associated Press
Published Saturday, September 11, 2021 7:38AM EDT
NEW YORK - President Joe Biden is making an appeal for the nation to reclaim the spirit of cooperation that sprung up in the days following the 9/11 terror attacks as he commemorates those who died 20 years ago.
Biden was a senator when hijackers comandeered four planes and exacted the nation's worst terror attack in 2001.
Now he's marking the 9/11 anniversary for the first time as commander in chief.
The president planned to pay his respects at the trio of sites where the planes struck, but was leaving the speech-making to others.
Instead, the White House released a taped address late Friday in which Biden spoke of the “true sense of national unity” that emerged after the attacks.