Blogger Raif Badawi freed from Saudi prison, Quebec-based wife says
Ensaf Haidar, wife of blogger Raif Badawi, takes part in a rally for his freedom in Montreal on Jan. 13, 2015. (Ryan Remiorz / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, March 11, 2022 12:25PM EST
The Quebec-based wife of Saudi blogger Raif Badawi, who has been imprisoned for the past decade, says he has been freed from a Saudi jail.
Ensaf Haidar, who lives with their children in Sherbrooke, Que., tweeted today that Badawi has been released.
A spokesperson for the family says it has no other comment and it isn't clear what conditions remain for Badawi, whose supporters and family had been calling for his release since his sentence expired on Feb. 28.
