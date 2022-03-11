The Quebec-based wife of Saudi blogger Raif Badawi, who has been imprisoned for the past decade, says he has been freed from a Saudi jail.

Ensaf Haidar, who lives with their children in Sherbrooke, Que., tweeted today that Badawi has been released.

A spokesperson for the family says it has no other comment and it isn't clear what conditions remain for Badawi, whose supporters and family had been calling for his release since his sentence expired on Feb. 28.

More coming...