

Paul Elias, The Associated Press





San Francisco police say they found human remains in a fish tank inside the home of a man who was reported missing for weeks.

Police Commander Greg McEachern said Tuesday that investigators discovered the remains on Aug. 17 and are awaiting the results of an autopsy and identification of the body.

McEachern said the body was found in the home of 65-year-old Brian Egg, who was reported missing in late July. He said officers visited and left Egg's home three times in early August without making contact with anyone.

Neighbours called police on Aug. 14 when they spotted a private crime-scene cleaning company and a stranger outside Egg's home. Responding officers reported a strong decaying odour and cleaning supplies inside. McEachern said police have identified two people of interest.