Boeing CEO faces questions over plane involved in 2 crashes
FILE - In this May 8, 2019, file photo, a Boeing 737 MAX 8 jetliner being built for Turkish Airlines takes off on a test flight in Renton, Wash. On the anniversary of the first crash of a Boeing 737 Max, the CEO will begin two days of testimony before Congress by telling lawmakers that the aircraft company knows it made mistakes and is throwing everything into fixing the plane. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, October 29, 2019 10:43AM EDT
It's been exactly one year since a Boeing 737 Max crashed in Indonesia, and the company's CEO is likely to face tough questioning about the plane from a Senate committee.
Boeing Chairman and CEO Dennis Muilenburg was scheduled to testify before the Senate Commerce Committee on Tuesday. It will be the first congressional testimony by a Boeing official since the first of two Max crashes that together killed 346 people.
In his prepared remarks, Muilenburg says the company knows it made mistakes and got some things wrong. He vows to fix the plane.
Indonesia investigators say Boeing's design of a key flight-control system contributed to the crash of a Lion Air Max last October. Another Max crashed in Ethiopia in March, and other Max jets were grounded.