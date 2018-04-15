Boston marking 5 years since marathon attack with tributes
The father of Lingzi Lu, Jun Lu, foreground left, and her aunt Helen Zhao, foreground right, carry a wreath ahead of the family of Martin Richard, background from left, Henry, Bill, Denise and Jane, partially hidden, during a ceremony at the site where Martin Richard and Lingzi Lu were killed in the second explosion at the 2013 Boston Marathon, Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Vaishnavee Sharma, The Associated Press
Published Sunday, April 15, 2018 9:49AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, April 15, 2018 11:58AM EDT
Boston is marking the fifth anniversary of the deadly Boston Marathon bombings with solemn remembrances and charitable acts.
Democratic Mayor Marty Walsh and Republican Gov. Charlie Baker laid wreaths early Sunday at the spots along downtown Boylston Street where two bombs killed three spectators and maimed more than 260 others on April 15, 2013.
Both addressed address families and survivors at a private ceremony inside the Boston Public Library.
At 2:49 p.m., a citywide moment of silence will be observed, and the bells of Old South Church will be rung to mark the moment five years ago when the first bomb exploded. Sunday is "One Boston Day," devoted to blood drives and acts of kindness.
Security is tight for Monday's 122nd running of the iconic race.