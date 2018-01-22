

Jamie Stengle, The Associated Press





DALLAS -- A 15-year-old student in Texas was injured in a shooting in her high school cafeteria Monday morning and a 16-year-old boy, also a student at the school, was taken into custody, sheriff's officials said.

The girl was airlifted to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas following the shooting in the small town of Italy, some 45 miles (70 kilometres) south of Dallas, said Sgt. Joe Fitzgerald of the Ellis County Sheriff's Office. The shooting happened at about 7:50 a.m. in the Italy High School cafeteria.

"In a small town, the school district is the centre of what goes on for our kids and this morning's tragedy hits the heart of this community," said Lee Joffre, superintendent of the Italy Independent School District, which has about 600 students.

Joffre said that on a typical morning, there would be about 45 to 55 students in the cafeteria.

Ellis County Sheriff Chuck Edge said the suspect "engaged the victim" and fired several shots from a semi-automatic .380 handgun before being confronted by a school district staffer and fleeing. Edge did not say at the Monday afternoon news conference how many times the victim was shot. Officials have said that they don't know the relationship between the victim and shooter.

Edge said that after the suspect fled the cafeteria, he was arrested by law enforcement on school grounds. Edge said the handgun was recovered at the scene and is in evidence.

Edge said he did not yet know what charges the suspect might face. He also said he was currently not aware of a motive in the shooting and did not know where the suspect acquired the firearm.

Edge referred questions on the girl's condition to the hospital, and Parkland spokeswoman April Foran said she could give no information.

When asked whether the suspect had any previous disciplinary issues at the school, Joffre said the district cannot release such information.

Joffre said school will be in session Tuesday and grief counsellors will be on campus.

Italy, which promotes itself as "The Biggest Little Town In Texas," has about 2,000 residents and is located just off Interstate 35 between Dallas and Waco.