

The Associated Press





LONDON -- A European Union chief says the chances of Britain and the bloc striking a Brexit deal are rising, amid reports the two sides are moving closer on the fraught issue of the Irish border.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker told Austrian newspapers in comments published Saturday that "the rapprochement potential between both sides has increased in recent days."

Negotiations faltered after the EU said last month that British Prime Minister Theresa May's proposal for post-Brexit economic relations was unacceptable.

The main obstacle is ensuring there are no customs posts or border checks along the frontier between the U.K.'s Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland.

EU leaders say there needs to be major progress at an Oct. 17-18 summit for there to be a deal before Britain leaves on March 29.