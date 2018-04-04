Britain's Prince Philip recovering from surgery
FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, July 12, 2017, Britain's Prince Philip sits in a carriage in London. Buckingham Palace said in a statement Tuesday April 3, 2018, that Queen Elizabeth's husband, Prince Philip, has been admitted to hospital for a previously scheduled hip surgery, that is expected to be carried out Wednesday. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, FILE)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, April 4, 2018 12:57PM EDT
LONDON - Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip is recovering after a successful hip replacement operation.
The 96-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II had the surgery at King Edward VII Hospital on Wednesday.
The palace says Philip is "progressing satisfactorily at this early stage" and is likely to spend several days in the hospital. It described him as being "comfortable and in good spirits."
Philip had suffered from hip pain in recent weeks. He missed a number of family events, including Easter church service with the royal family.