British Airways resumes flights to Cairo after week's halt
This Jan. 10, 2017 file photo shows British Airways planes parked at Heathrow Airport in London. On Saturday, July 20, 2019, British Airways said it is canceling flights to Cairo for a week for unspecified security reasons. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, July 26, 2019 6:57AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, July 26, 2019 6:58AM EDT
LONDON -- British Airways is resuming flights to Cairo after security concerns prompted a weeklong halt to services.
The airline says BA 155 flight is scheduled to leave Friday at 5.20 p.m. (1620 GMT). The flight resumption followed "a thorough assessment of the security arrangements."
BA says the "safety and security of our customers and crew is always our priority, and we would never operate an aircraft unless it was safe to do so."
German based carrier Lufthansa had also temporarily halted service to Cairo, but resumed flights on Sunday.