British police officer pleads guilty to kidnap, rape of woman in south London
Undated handout photo issued by the Metropolitan Police of Sarah Everard who has been missing for over a week. The 33-year-old disappeared on Wednesday March 3, 2021 after leaving a friend's house in Clapham, south London, and began walking to her home in Brixton. The Met Police have said that a serving diplomatic protection officer is being held over the disappearance of Sarah Everard. The officer being held is understood to be the subject of a separate allegation of indecent exposure. (Metropolitan Police via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, June 8, 2021 6:22AM EDT
LONDON (AP) -- A British police officer has pleaded guilty to the kidnap and rape of a woman as she walked home in south London and whose body was found a week later in the woods.
A court at London's Old Bailey heard Tuesday that Wayne Couzens, 48, accepted responsibility for the death of Sarah Everard though he was not asked to enter a plea to a charge of murder.
Medical reports into the former Metropolitan Police officer, who appeared by video link from Belmarsh prison, are being prepared. A further hearing before the judge, Adrian Fulford, will take place July 9.
Everard, a 33-year-old marketing executive, went missing as she walked home from a friend's house in Clapham, south London, on March 3. A major police investigation was launched and her body was found a week later in a woodland in the southeast county of Kent.
Everard's disappearance and killing caused a nationwide outcry, with women sharing experiences of being threatened or attacked - or simply facing the everyday fear of violence when walking alone.
Members of Everard's family sat in court to witness the defendant enter his pleas.