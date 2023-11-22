Buffalo airport closed to international flights after explosion at Rainbow Bridge: FAA
Reuters
Published Wednesday, November 22, 2023 3:55PM EST
WASHINGTON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Buffalo Niagara International Airport was closed to departing and arriving international flights on Wednesday as authorities continued to investigate a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge connecting the United States and Canada at Niagara Falls, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on their website.