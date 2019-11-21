Burkina Faso says 18 extremists killed after attacking base
In this photograph taken Wednesday Nov. 13, 2019 and released by the World Food Program (WFP), Zore Yusef, 61, right, and his family, join other refugees in the Pissila camp, north of the capital Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. Yusef was displaced from the Sahel region due to armed conflict in northern Burkina. The U.N. on Tuesday said a humanitarian crisis is growing in West Africa’s arid Sahel region where insecurity linked to growing extremist attacks has forced more than 860,000 people in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger to flee their homes. (Marwa Awad/WFP via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, November 21, 2019 7:28AM EST
DAKAR, Senegal - Burkina Faso says 18 extremists have been killed after they attacked a security base in the north and were repelled.
A defence ministry statement late Wednesday says one gendarme also was killed in the afternoon attack in Arbinda in Soum province. Seven gendarmes were wounded, two seriously. A dozen motorbikes and weapons were seized from the attackers.
The West African country is the latest target as extremists linked to the Islamic State group and al-Qaida cross the border from Mali.
Earlier this week the United Nations sounded the alarm on a humanitarian crisis with nearly half a million people displaced in Burkina Faso and many going hungry.
Burkina Faso saw more extremist attacks in the first half of this year than it did in all of 2018.