Bus crash in central Sri Lanka kills 14 people, injures 31
Sri Lankan police officers and rescuers lift out the body of a survivor from the debris of a bus that plunged into a precipice in Passara, about 240 kilometers east of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, March 20, 2021. A passenger bus plunged off a road in central Sri Lanka on Saturday, killing more than a dozen people and injuring more than 30. (AP Photo/Prasanna Pathmasiri)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, March 20, 2021 7:11AM EDT
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka - A passenger bus plunged off a road in central Sri Lanka on Saturday, killing 14 people and injuring more than 30.
Police said the bus fell into a precipice near the town of Passara, about 240 kilometres (150 miles) east of Colombo, its stated destination.
Police spokesman Ajith Rohana an initial investigation showed the negligence of the driver caused the accident. He is among the dead.
Local media reported over 70 passengers were on the bus.