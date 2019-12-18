Bus shorn apart in Hong Kong, killing 6 and injuring 30
In this photo provided by Hong Kong Police Force, police officers investigate a double-decker bus after its crash on a highway from the town of Fanling, in Hong Kong Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. Hong Kong emergency services say a violent crash of a double-decker bus has killed multiple people and injured more than 20 others. (Hong Kong Police Force via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, December 18, 2019 9:29AM EST
HONG KONG -- The violent crash of a double-decker bus in Hong Kong killed six people and injured more than 30 others on Wednesday, police said.
The crash in the New Territories of Hong Kong that border mainland China tore away much of the left side of the bus and ripped a jagged hole in its roof.
Police said three women and three men died. Fire services initially said four people were killed.
Police said the bus was travelling on a highway from the town of Fanling.