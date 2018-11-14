California wildfire's death toll raises to 56, officials say
Tape marks a spot where sheriff's deputies recovered the body of a Camp Fire victim on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, in Paradise, Calif. Thousands of homes were destroyed when flames hit Paradise, a former gold-mining camp popular with retirees, on Nov. 8, killing multiple people in California's deadliest wildfire. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, November 14, 2018 5:49AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, November 14, 2018 9:49PM EST
CHICO, Calif. -- American officials say eight more bodies have been found in Northern California, bringing the wildfire death toll to 56.
They also say 130 people are still missing.
Authorities say the blaze has grown in size to about 557 square kilometres and has destroyed nearly 9,000 homes.
