

The Canadian Press





STAVANGER, Norway - Canadian speedskater Laurent Dubreuil won World Cup gold in the men's 500 metres Saturday.

The 29-year-old from Levis, Que., posted a winning time of 34.573 seconds.

Russia's Artem Arefyev was second in 34.608 and Poland's Marek Kania placed third in 34.653.

Dubreuil, the reigning world champion in the 500, will race another 500 on Sunday.

He finished second and third in the first two World Cup races of the season in Poland.

Also, Calgary's Ted-Jan Bloemen took bronze in the men's 10,000 metres ahead of teammate Graeme Fish of Moose Jaw, Sask., in fourth.

Sweden's Nils van der Poel set a track record to win in 12 minutes 38.928 seconds.

Dutchman Jorrit Bergsma was second 17.16 seconds back of the Swede.

Bloeman, the reigning Olympic champion in the distance, finished 21.30 seconds back of gold.

Ottawa's Ivanie Blondin, Maddison Pearman of Ponoka, Alta., and Alexa Scott of Clandeboye, Man., finished second in women's team sprint behind Poland.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2021.