Catalonia gets new leader determined to achieve independence
New Catalan President Quim Torra, right, talks during a swearing in ceremony next to Catalan Parliament President Roger Torrent at the Catalonia's Parliament in Barcelona, Thursday, May 17, 2018. Torra formally took office at a ceremony in the Catalan capital Barcelona on Thursday. He was elected by the Catalan parliament's secessionist lawmakers on Monday. (Alberto Estevez, Pool via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, May 17, 2018 6:18AM EDT
MADRID -- Fervent Catalan secessionist Quim Torra has been sworn in as the restive Spanish region's new leader, with his demands for an independent Catalonia set to prolong a standoff with Spain's national government.
Torra formally took office at a ceremony in the Catalan capital, Barcelona, on Thursday. He was elected by the Catalan parliament's secessionist lawmakers on Monday.
In a sign of the simmering tension, Spain's national government in Madrid, which usually sends a representative to regional government ceremonies, declined to attend the swearing-in. It said Catalan authorities had tried to dictate which central government officials could be present -- a condition that Madrid rejected.
The spat over Catalonia's future has brought Spain's worst political crisis in decades, though its three main political parties stand united against Catalan independence.