China gives death sentence to man who fatally stabbed two at coronavirus checkpoint
Volunteers stand beneath a Communist Party flag as they man a barricade checkpoint at a village in Hangzhou in eastern China's Zhejiang Province, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. A man who stabbed two volunteers at a similar checkpoint on Feb. 6, 2020 has been sentenced to death. (Chinatopix via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, March 1, 2020 6:23AM EST
BEIJING -- A driver who fatally stabbed two people guarding a virus-control roadblock in southwestern China was sentenced to death Sunday, a state news agency reported.
The report was a rare sign of public defiance of sweeping anti-disease controls that suspended access to several major cities and shut down much of China's economy starting in late January.
Ma Jianguo arrived at the roadblock in Honghe County in Yunnan province on Feb. 6, the Xinhua News Agency reported, citing the Intermediate People's Court of Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture.
A passenger in Ma's minivan tried to remove the roadblock, Xinhua said. It said Ma stabbed a member of the checkpoint team who used a cellphone to film the incident and a second member who came to defend him.
The passenger was tried separately, Xinhua said.
Chinese authorities are trying to revive commercial activity but many controls on movement still are in effect.