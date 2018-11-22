China rejects U.S. hacking claims before Trump-Xi meeting
In this April 7, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he and Chinese President Xi Jinping walk after their meetings at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, November 22, 2018 6:07AM EST
BEIJING -- China's government has rejected a U.S. report that accuses Beijing of stepping up efforts to steal technology ahead of a meeting between Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping.
The Commerce Ministry on Thursday accused Washington of destroying trade relations and rejected the U.S. Trade Representative's report as "groundless accusations."
Both sides have raised tariffs on billions of dollars of each other's goods in a fight over U.S. complaints that Beijing steals or pressures companies to hand over technology.
The USTR report said computer hacking attacks traced to China and aimed at stealing American technology have increased this year.
Trump and Xi are due to meet this month in Buenos Aires during a gathering of the Group of 20 major economies.