China's trade surplus with U.S. grew, while global gap shrank
In this Monday, June 4, 2018 photo, a worker ties-up the steel wheel rims at a factory in Hangzhou in east China's Zhejiang province. China's politically sensitive trade surplus with the United States widened in May from a year earlier while its global trade gap shrank as imports accelerated. The latest reading on trade comes amid U.S. pressure on Beijing over its trade surplus and technology policy. (Chinatopix via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, June 8, 2018 6:42AM EDT
BEIJING -- China's political sensitive trade surplus with the United States widened in May from a year earlier, while its total global surplus shrank as imports accelerated.
Imports rose 26 per cent from a year ago to $187.9 billion, up from April's 21.5 per cent growth, customs data showed Friday. Exports rose 12.6 per cent to $212.9 billion, little changed from the previous month's 12.9 per cent.
China's trade gap with the United States widened by 12 per cent to $24.6 billion. The country's global surplus narrowed by 39 per cent to $24.9 billion.
"With global growth now past its peak, Chinese export growth is trending down," said Julian Evans-Pritchard of Capital Economics in a report. "But progress in U.S.-China trade negotiations raises hopes that a sharp downturn in shipments can be avoided."
President Donald Trump has threatened tariff hikes on up to $150 billion of Chinese goods in disputes over Beijing's trade surplus with the United States and technology policy.
Tension eased Thursday when the United States agreed to lift a ban on access to U.S. companies for a Chinese technology company, ZTE Corp. But the two sides still are embroiled in a broader dispute.
Beijing has cut import duties on automobiles and some consumer goods and to ease curbs on foreign ownership in its auto industry.
"Even if a trade war is avoided, Chinese trade growth is still likely to edge down over the coming year as the global economy loses momentum," said Evans-Pritchard.