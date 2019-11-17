China urges US to "stop flexing muscles'' in South China Sea
Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe, left, greets U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper in Bangkok, Thailand, Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. The two held their first face-to-face talks Monday. (AP Photo/Robert Burns)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, November 17, 2019 10:18PM EST
BANGKOK - China has urged the U.S. military to “stop flexing muscles” in the disputed South China Sea.
A spokesman for the Chinese ministry of defence told reporters in Bangkok that Beijing wants the U.S. to halt what he called “provocations” in the South China Sea.
The spokesman, Col. Wu Qian, spoke to reporters Monday after the Chinese minister of defence, Gen. Wei Fenghe, met with U.S. Defence Minister Mark Esper on the margins of an Asia defence officials conference.
In brief remarks afterward, Esper said they made progress and agreed to hold frequent follow-up talks.