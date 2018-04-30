Chinese foreign minister to visit North Korea this week
In this image taken from video footage by China's CCTV via AP Video, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, right, shakes hands with North Korea Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho before their meeting in Beijing, Tuesday, April 3, 2018. Wang told North Korea's foreign minister on Tuesday that Beijing supports the North's planned summits with South Korea and the United States. (CCTV via AP Video)
BEIJING -- The foreign minister of North Korea's chief ally China will visit Pyongyang this week following the historic summit between the leaders of the two Koreas.
The trip by Wang Yi comes as Beijing and Pyongyang continue an effort to repair ties that have suffered from tensions in recent years, and ahead of a planned meeting between President Donald Trump and the North's leader Kim Jong Un.
Foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang said in a statement issued Monday that Wang will visit on Wednesday and Thursday.
China is the North's only major economic partner, but trade has declined by about 90 per cent following Beijing's implementation of economic sanctions imposed over the North's nuclear bomb and ballistic missile tests.
Kim made a long-anticipated visit to Beijing last month.