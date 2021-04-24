

The Associated Press





URUMQI, China - A spokesperson for China's Xinjiang region has called accusations of genocide totally groundless as Beijing came under more pressure this week over its treatment of the Uyghur ethnic group.

The British Parliament approved a motion Thursday that said China's policies amounted to genocide and crimes against humanity.

The spokesperson from the Communist Party's publicity department in Xinjiang says the motion was made on the basis of remarks by politicians and so-called academic institutes, experts and witnesses.

Human Rights Watch appealed to the U.N. earlier in the week to investigate the allegations of crimes against humanity.

In recent years, an estimated 1 million people or more have been confined in camps in Xinjiang, according to foreign governments and researchers.