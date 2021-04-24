Chinese official in Xinjiang slams UK genocide declaration
Journalists and government officials take photos outside a location that was identified in early 2020 as a re-education facility by an Australian think tank, which the Chinese government asserts is currently home to a veterans' affairs bureau and other offices, in Turpan in western China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region during a government organized trip for foreign journalists, Thursday, April 22, 2021. A spokesperson for the Xinjiang region called accusations of genocide "totally groundless" as the British parliament approved a motion Thursday that said China's policies amounted to genocide and crimes against humanity. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, April 24, 2021 6:36AM EDT
URUMQI, China - A spokesperson for China's Xinjiang region has called accusations of genocide totally groundless as Beijing came under more pressure this week over its treatment of the Uyghur ethnic group.
The British Parliament approved a motion Thursday that said China's policies amounted to genocide and crimes against humanity.
The spokesperson from the Communist Party's publicity department in Xinjiang says the motion was made on the basis of remarks by politicians and so-called academic institutes, experts and witnesses.
Human Rights Watch appealed to the U.N. earlier in the week to investigate the allegations of crimes against humanity.
In recent years, an estimated 1 million people or more have been confined in camps in Xinjiang, according to foreign governments and researchers.