

The Associated Press





Power has been mostly restored to thousands of residents who were left in the dark after a series of powerful thunderstorms swept through the city on Wednesday afternoon.

The storms dumped about 65 millimetres of rain on some areas of the city within about half an hour and also brought heavy winds that uprooted trees and downed power lines.

At one point as many as 45,000 Toronto Hydro customers were without power but by 5 a.m. on Thursday that number was down to 350.

The outages were mostly concentrated in the city’s west end.

“Those 350 customers are mostly related to downed power lines that need to be put back up. We are at the point now where they (crews) have restored power to as many customers as they can and they just have the remaining two to three customers around each (downed line) that will be without power until they are able to complete those repairs,” spokesperson Mallory Cunnington told CP24 on Thursday morning. “We have crews on site, we will work as quickly as we can and we do expect full restoration at some point today.”

The storm briefly triggered a tornado watch for the city but it was cancelled roughly 25 minutes after it was issued.

In a statement issued on Thursday morning, the Toronto Region Conservation Authority said that some rivers within the GTA continue to experience “higher flows and water levels” as a result of the rain.

They say that has led to “hazardous conditions” in some places.

“The combination of slippery and unstable banks could create dangerous conditions close to any river, stream or other water bodies,” they warned.