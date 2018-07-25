Co-founders of self-help group plead not guilty to helping control members
Actress Allison Mack leaves federal court, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, July 25, 2018 4:34PM EDT
NEW YORK - The co-founders of a self-improvement group that's accused of branding some of its female followers and forcing them into unwanted sex have pleaded not guilty to an updated indictment.
Keith Raniere and Nancy Salzman had a court appearance Wednesday along with one of the group's more high-profile adherents, TV actress Allison Mack.
On Tuesday, an heiress to the Seagram's liquor fortune was arrested in the investigation into the upstate New York group, called NXIVM (NEHK'-see-uhm.)
Clare Bronfman is a daughter of the late billionaire philanthropist and former Seagram chairman Edgar Bronfman Sr.
She's accused of taking steps to help Raniere exercise control over members, including identity theft, interception of electronic communications and money laundering.
All of the defendants deny any wrongdoing.