

The Associated Press





MOSCOW - Twelve people were killed and 11 others injured in the collision of a tractor-trailer and a minibus in central Russia.

The Russian Interior Ministry said in a Saturday statement that collision took place Friday near Syzran in the Samara region about 730 kilometres (450 miles) southeast of Moscow.

Preliminary information indicated the tractor-trailer skidded and veered into an oncoming lane.

Russia's Investigative Committee said it has opened a criminal probe. The condition of the truck's driver was not reported.