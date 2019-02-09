

The Associated Press





BRAZZAVILLE, Republic of the Congo -- Congo's new president is urging tens of thousands of political exiles to come home.

President Felix Tshisekedi made the plea on Friday during a visit to neighbouring Republic of Congo, where many fled under the 17-year rule of former leader Joseph Kabila.

Tshisekedi, an opposition leader who last month was declared the winner of a disputed election, says everyone will be needed to move Congo forward.

He has inherited a vast, troubled nation after the election that was delayed by more than two years as many feared that Kabila would try to stay in power.

One exile, a journalist, says he had fled for his safety years ago but now believes his "long ordeal" may soon come to an end. Another exile calls this the "long-awaited moment."