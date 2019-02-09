Congo's new president urges exiles to return home
Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi holds the constitution after being sworn in in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Thursday Jan. 24, 2019. Tshisekedi won an election that raised numerous concerns about voting irregularities amongst observers as the country chose a successor to longtime President Joseph Kabila. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, February 9, 2019 6:44AM EST
BRAZZAVILLE, Republic of the Congo -- Congo's new president is urging tens of thousands of political exiles to come home.
President Felix Tshisekedi made the plea on Friday during a visit to neighbouring Republic of Congo, where many fled under the 17-year rule of former leader Joseph Kabila.
Tshisekedi, an opposition leader who last month was declared the winner of a disputed election, says everyone will be needed to move Congo forward.
He has inherited a vast, troubled nation after the election that was delayed by more than two years as many feared that Kabila would try to stay in power.
One exile, a journalist, says he had fled for his safety years ago but now believes his "long ordeal" may soon come to an end. Another exile calls this the "long-awaited moment."