Congo says Ebola cases have reached 30, warns against rumours
In this May 22, 2018, photo, schoolchildren wash their hands to help contain the Ebola outbreak before entering a classroom in the north-western city of Mbandaka, in Congo. Congo's health ministry announced six new confirmed Ebola cases and two new suspected cases Tuesday as vaccinations entered a second day in an effort to contain the deadly virus in the city of more than 1 million. (Mark Naftalin/UNICEF via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, May 24, 2018 6:24AM EDT
KINSHASA, Congo -- Congo's Ministry of Health says the number of confirmed Ebola cases has reached 30, including 8 deaths in the 3 affected health zones in the country's Equateur province.
The ministry on Thursday gave the toll after surveillance teams in the capital, Kinshasa, were deployed along the Congo River to monitor people coming in there.
The World Health Organization's Congo representative Allarangar Yakouide said health brigades have also been set up at various entry points into Kinshasa and other cities as part of prevention. He warned against spreading false rumours of cases, saying none are confirmed in the capital.
As of Thursday, the ministry reports a total of 58 cases of hemorrhagic fever: 30 confirmed Ebola cases, 14 probable and 14 suspected.