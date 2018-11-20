Congress to probe Ivanka Trump's private email use in White House
Published Tuesday, November 20, 2018 4:36PM EST
WASHINGTON - New revelations about the extent of Ivanka Trump's personal email use in the White House will be under scrutiny from House Democrats when they take power in January.
Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland says he will be resuming an investigation into the use of personal email for public business in President Donald Trump's White House. Cummings is the likely incoming chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform committee.
The issue resurfaced this week after The Washington Post reported that the president's daughter, while a top White House adviser, sent hundreds of emails about government business from a personal email account last year.
A spokesman for Ivanka Trump's lawyer didn't dispute the Post report. The president has sought to downplay his daughter's email use.