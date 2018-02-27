

The Associated Press





One of Germany's oldest and largest environmental organizations is applauding a court's ruling that cities can ban diesel cars, saying "the pressure on politicians and manufacturers has increased significantly" to take measures to reduce pollution.

The Nature and Biodiversity Conservation Union said, with Tuesday's decision, "affected cities must now be made the trailblazers of a transportation U-turn as soon as possible to strike a balance between mobility needs and environmental and health protection."

The agency, known in Germany as NABU, says the verdict also illustrates the failure of the federal government to bring air quality in line with EU regulations and avert driving bans.

It's urging the incoming government to focus on reducing nitrogen oxide emissions in cities through stricter controls, with affected vehicles retrofitted with filters at manufacturers' expense.