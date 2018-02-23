Construction begins on Afghanistan leg of Turkmenistan gas pipeline
In this Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015 photo, Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, left, shakes hands with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, second left, Pakistani Prime Minister Mohammad Nawaz Sharif, second right, and Indian Vice President Hamid Ansari during a ceremony in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan. The three leaders have joined the president of Turkmenistan in breaking ground on a new pipeline intended to deliver natural gas from the energy-rich former Soviet republic to their three countries. The 1,800-kilometer (1,080-mile) TAPI pipeline is intended to carry gas through the Afghan cities of Herat and Kandahar and end up in the India-Pakistan border town of Fazilka. (AP Photo/Alexander Vershinin)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, February 23, 2018 6:42AM EST
SERHETABAT, Turkmenistan -- Construction has begun on the Afghanistan stretch of an ambitious pipeline that is to carry natural gas from Turkmenistan to Afghanistan, Pakistan and India.
The 1840-kilometre (1140-mile) TAPI pipeline is to carry 33 billion cubic meters of gas a year, an important new export outlet for Turkmenistan whose economy centres on its vast natural gas reserves.
On Friday, workers at the Turkmen-Afghan border welded the first link crossing the frontier in a ceremony observed on video bridge by the presidents of Turkmenistan and Afghanistan, Pakistan's prime minister and India's foreign minister.
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said: "We are transforming TAPI into a corridor that unites the region. This is not only an economic but also a political project."
Along with the beginning of the Afghan pipeline section, construction was also started Friday on an 800-kilometre (500-mile) 500-kilovolt power line to reach Afghanistan and Pakistan and a short railway to ferry workers and pipeline construction materials into Afghanistan.