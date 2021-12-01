Construction site blast in Munich injures 3, disrupts trains
Firefighters, police officers and railway employees stand on a railway site in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Police in Germany say three people have been injured including seriously in an explosion at a construction site next to a busy railway line in Munich. (Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, December 1, 2021 8:07AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, December 1, 2021 8:07AM EST
BERLIN - Police in Germany say three people have been injured including seriously in an explosion at a construction site next to a busy railway line in Munich.
It wasn't immediately clear what led to Wednesday's blast after which a column of smoke was seen. Police said they had no immediate indication of foul play.
The site is located on the approach to Munich's central station which is a bit over a kilometer to the east. Trains to and from the station were suspended.