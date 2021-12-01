

The Associated Press





BERLIN - Police in Germany say three people have been injured including seriously in an explosion at a construction site next to a busy railway line in Munich.

It wasn't immediately clear what led to Wednesday's blast after which a column of smoke was seen. Police said they had no immediate indication of foul play.

The site is located on the approach to Munich's central station which is a bit over a kilometer to the east. Trains to and from the station were suspended.