Couple weds in courthouse bathroom after mom falls ill
In this Jan. 2, 2018, image made from a video provided by the Monmouth County Sheriff's Office shows Judge Katie Gummer, not pictured, performs marriage ceremony of Brian and Maria Schulz in women's bathroom in Freehold, N.J. That couple changed their wedding venue from a judge's chambers to a courthouse bathroom after a relative had an asthma attack. (Monmouth County Sheriff's Office via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, January 25, 2018 5:43PM EST
FREEHOLD, N.J. -- A New Jersey couple recently changed their wedding venue from a judge's chambers to a courthouse bathroom after a relative had an asthma attack.
Brian and Maria Schulz were set to tie the knot on Jan. 2 when the groom's mother had difficulty breathing. She was taken to a women's room at the Monmouth County Courthouse, where sheriff's officers administered oxygen and called EMT's.
If they had postponed the wedding, they would have had to wait 45 days for a new marriage license. So one of the officers suggested holding the ceremony in the bathroom.
In a video posted on the sheriff's office Facebook page, Judge Katie Gummer performed the ceremony.
The groom's mother is doing fine.