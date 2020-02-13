COVID-19 death toll nears 1,400 in China
A doctor checks on the coditions of a patient in Jinyintan Hospital, designated for critical COVID-19 patients, in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. (Chinatopix Via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, February 13, 2020 10:16PM EST
BEIJING - China has reported another sharp rise in the number of people infected with a new virus, as the death toll neared 1,400.
The National Health Commission said Friday that 121 more people had died and there were 5,090 new confirmed cases.