Criminal investigation launched into dog's death on flight
FILE - In this July 11, 2017, file photo, a United Airlines plane lands at San Francisco International Airport. A dog died on a United Airlines plane after a flight attendant ordered its owner to put the animal in the plane's overhead bin. United said Tuesday, March 13, 2018, that it took full responsibility for the incident on the Monday night flight from Houston to New York. In a statement, United called it "a tragic accident that should never have occurred, as pets should never be placed in the overhead bin." (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, March 15, 2018 8:29AM EDT
HOUSTON -- A criminal investigation has been launched into a dog's death aboard a Houston-to-New York United Airlines flight after a flight attendant ordered the animal be placed in the plane's overhead bin.
In a statement issued late Wednesday, the Harris County, Texas, district attorney's office said its animal cruelty division is working with the county's animal cruelty task force to investigate the incident that occurred on the Monday night flight.
The statement said prosecutors won't decide if criminal charges are warranted until the investigation is completed.
United Airlines says the flight attendant who ordered the passenger to put her pet carrier in the overhead bin didn't know there was a puppy inside. However, the family and other passengers contradict the airline's account, saying the dog's barks were audible from inside the bin.