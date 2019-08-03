Cummings urges Trump to 'come to Baltimore'
In this Tuesday, April 2, 2109 file photo, House Oversight and Reform Committee Chair Elijah Cummings, D-Md., leads a meeting to call for subpoenas after a career official in the White House security office says dozens of people in President Donald Trump's administration were granted security clearances despite "disqualifying issues" in their backgrounds, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Trump on Saturday, July 27, denigrated Cummings' congressional district as a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess,” broadening a campaign against prominent critics of his administration that has exacerbated racial tensions. Trump lashed out in tweets against the powerful House oversight committee chairman, claiming his Baltimore-area district is “considered the worst run and most dangerous anywhere in the United States.” (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Lisa Mascaro , The Associated Press
Published Saturday, August 3, 2019 2:04PM EDT
BALTIMORE -- Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings is inviting President Donald Trump and other Americans to Baltimore, taking the high road after a barrage of presidential tweets disparaging the black-majority city and its long-serving Democratic congressman.
Cummings made his first public remarks after days of Trump's name-calling and criticism during the opening of a neighbourhood park on Saturday. He called Baltimore "a great community."
At 68, and using a walker, the congressman said he doesn't have time for those who criticize the city where he grew up. He wants to hear from people willing to help make the community better. The park was built on a formerly vacant lot often filled with trash.
Cummings said, "Come to Baltimore, and you will be welcome."
Trump in a tweet called the city a "rat and rodent infested mess."