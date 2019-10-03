

DaNica Coto, The Associated Press





PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti - Deadly protests that have shuttered public schools and businesses in Haiti's capital and nearby communities have left the country's economy sputtering amid ballooning inflation as the opposition demands the resignation of President Jovenel Moise.

The daily struggles of Haitians have become more acute as demonstrations and roadblocks force the closure of businesses, sometimes permanently, as people lose jobs and dwindling incomes struggle to keep up with a spike in prices.

Before the newest round of protests began in early September, Haiti's economy was already flailing. The country had seen a reduction in funds from Petrocaribe, a Venezuela-subsidized oil plan, and international aid for the devastating 2010 earthquake was dwindling. Inflation over the last five years rose from less than 10% a year to almost 20%.