Death of South Carolina student leads to bill requiring Uber, Lyft signs
In this Jan. 31, 2018, file photo, a Lyft logo is installed on a Lyft driver's car next to an Uber sticker in Pittsburgh. Officials in a southwestern Oregon city have cleared the way for Uber and Lyft to begin operation. The Ashland Daily Tidings reports the Ashland City Council on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, overruled the mayor's veto of an ordinance that allows for ride-hailing services. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, April 2, 2019 6:09PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. -- A bill has been introduced in the South Carolina Legislature to require Uber and Lyft drivers to have illuminated signs days after police say a college student mistakenly got into the wrong car and was kidnapped and killed.
House Speaker Jay Lucas immediately put the bill on the calendar for Wednesday to be debated.
Rep. Seth Rose said the bill was in response to the Friday killing of 21-year-old University of South Carolina student Samantha Josephson.
Police say Josephson had ordered an Uber ride early Friday, but mistakenly got into a similar car driven by 24-year-old Nathaniel David Rowland.
Police say he killed Josephson with a sharp object and dumped her body.
Rowland skipped a first court appearance, and records do not show if he has a lawyer.