

The Associated Press





DHAKA, Bangladesh - The death toll from a gas pipeline explosion in a mosque outside Bangladesh's capital has risen to 24 while authorities were examining how a leakage caused the accident during evening prayers.

A 7-year-old boy who went to pray with his father in Narayanganj district was among the dead.

The father's condition is critical.

The series of explosions triggered a fire Friday night as worshipers were finishing their prayers.

At least 37 people were admitted to a burn unit in a state-run hospital in Dhaka, where 24 subsequently died.

Doctors say the others are critical as they suffered burns on up to 90% of their bodies.